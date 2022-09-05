EPL week 6 review: Manchester United ends Arsenal’s unbeaten record with 3-1 win

Old Trafford was left buzzing with joy and happiness as the Red Devils saw an end to their old rival’s unbeaten record on Sunday in a match that made Anthony Santos a bonafide Red Devil.

The match ushered in its first goal in the 35th minute when new arrival Anthony was played in by Marcus Rashford’s pass, the United’s new boy made no mistake to justify why he costs €100 million with a sublime finish to make Arsenal pay for a sluggish defense.

Bukayo Saka leveled up for the Gunners in the 60th minute with a beautiful strike, Arsenal had a goal disallowed earlier in the 12th minute of the first half when the VAR spotted an infringement during Gabriel Martinelli’s goal build up. United increased the tally in the 66th minute through Marcus Rashford’s goal, the United’s talisman ran through Arsenal’s defense after picking a pass from Bruno Fernandes’s pass to beat out rushing Aaron Ramsdale.

United extended their lead in the 75th minute with another Marcus Rashford’s goal after the Englishman was played in by Christian Eriksen’s pass, the 24 year old kept his calm to claim his double for the night.

The win makes it United’s fourth win in a row this season, while Arsenal still remains at the top of the league

Rain of goals as Brighton dismantle Leicester City 5-2.

Brighton maintained their impressive performance of the season with a 5-2 victory over struggling Leicester City when they hosted the weary foxes on Sunday afternoon.

Leicester thought they were on course to claim their first victory of the season when they took an early lead in the first minute through their Nigerian striker Kelechi Ihenacho after the former Manchester City man scored from a Patson Daka’s pass.

Brighton drew level through Luke Thomas’s own goal, then in the 15th minute Brighton took the lead through Moises Caicedo’s goal.

Leicester City restored parity in the 33rd minute when Patson Daka made do with Youri Tielemans’s pass.

Brighton restored their lead in the 64th minute when Leandro Trossad lashed on to Pascal Gross’s pass.

Brighton continued their onslaught through Alexis Mac Allister’s double, the Argentine scored from the spot in the 71st minute and rounded up with another fine finish in the 97th minute.

Leicester remain at the bottom of the table with just one point while Brighton moves to fourth position with 13 points.

Chelsea bounces back with derby win over West Ham

Thomas Tuchel and his men had to come from the back to claim a vital win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon when they hosted David Moyes’s West Ham.

Chelsea who tasted defeat in their last match against Southampton had to sweat for a win over the Hammers in a London derby that was not shy of goals.

West Ham took the lead first through their prolific striker Michael Antonio when the Jamaican turned in Declan Rice’s pass in the 63rd minute.

Chelsea drew level in the 76th minute through super-sub Ben Chilwell, the former Leicester came on in the 72nd minute for Marc Cucurella.

The winner came in the 88th minute when Kai Havertz turned in a Ben Chilwell’s pass, the German who was also subbed in the 72nd minute had the final even though Max Cornet’s 90th minute goal for West Ham cancelled by the VAR for Jarrod Bowen’s infringement on Edouardo Mendy.

Jordan Pickford stars as Merseyside derby ends in stalemate

The Everton goalkeeper made eight saves for his side when they hosted city rivals Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Everton, who are yet to register a win this season, displayed a high level of discipline against an aggressive Liverpool who were looking to make it two consecutive wins in a row.

Toffees who had a goal ruled out for offside by the VAR could in the 70th minute when new signing Conor Coady turned in Neal Maupay pass only to be ruled out for offside.

Liverpool could have earlier taken the lead in the 45th minute when Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz both struck the goalpost consecutively.

The draw leaves Everton in search of their first win of the season while Liverpool continues to struggle to replicate their last season form.

Tottenham maintains unbeaten record with win of Fulham

White Hart Lane hosted another London derby when Tottenham welcomed newly promoted Fulham in a match that saw Tottenham maintain their perfect unbeaten streak to the season with a 2-1 win over their London rivals.

The match saw its first goal in the 40th minute when Pierre Hojbjerg scored from a Richarlison’s pass.

Tottenham doubled their lead in the 75th through Harry Kane who attained 200 career goals. Fulham pulled one back in the 83rd minute through Aleksander Mitrovic.

Tottenham had another goal chopped off by VAR in the 90th when Richarlison’s goal was considered offside.

Manchester City drops vital points to Aston Villa

Pep Guardiola and his men took a visit to Villa Park on Saturday evening when they were hosted by Steven Gerard’s Aston Villa in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Manchester City dominated the match and broke a resilient Villa’s defense in the 50th minute through Erling Haaland who scored from a Kevin De Bruyne’s sublime pass, Haaland broke the record of being the fastest player in EPL history to hit double figures with 10 goals.

Villa maintained their cool and leveled up when Leon Bailey lashed onto a Philippe Coutinho’s pass, Bailey made no mistake and roofed the ball into the top corner of the net.

Manchester City falls still second on the table with 14 points ahead of Tottenham with goal difference.

Ravaging Bees on rampage sting Leeds City 5-2

Brentford welcomed Leeds City to Gtech Community Stadium in a bid to continue their impressive approach to the season which they achieved with a 5-2 victory.

Brentford took the lead in the 30th minute when they were awarded a penalty which Ivan Toney converted nicely to maintain a 18 out 18 penalty conversion rate record in his Brentford career.

The Englishman doubled his team lead with a well taken 30 yard direct free kick in the 43rd minute.

Leed pulled one back Luis Sinisterra when he beat Brentford’s goalkeeper with a fine low drive from outside the box.

Ivan Toney bagged his hat trick in the 58th minute with a sublime strike. Drama erupted when Leeds’s coach Jesse Marsch was given a red card for misconduct but that did not stop Leeds from scoring a second goal in the 79th minute through Marc Roca.

Brentford eased the pressure off them when they extended their lead with two more goals when Bryan Mbeumo in the 80th minute, while Yoane Wissa completed the demolition in the 90th minute.

Magpies held at home in a goalless draw by Crystal Palace

Newcastle was looking to bounce from their last defeat to Liverpool at the defeat at Anfield which they couldn’t achieve when they settled for a nil-nil draw to share points with visiting Crystal Palace.

Newcastle were denied a goal in the 53rd minute when Tyrick Mitchell’s own goal was canceled after the VAR spotted an incident in the build up, Joseph Willock was penalized for pushing Crystal Palace’s goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.