EPL review : Unstoppable Gunners matches on

Arsenal made it five wins in a row out of five in their two-one victory over Steven Gerard’s Aston Villa when they hosted the struggling side on Wednesday night at the Emirates.

The Gunners took the lead in the first half when new signing Gabriel Jesus scored a brilliant goal in the 30th minute which maintained their lead into half time.

The match which was dominated by Arsenal did not stop them from conceding in the second half when Aston Villa restored parity in the 74th minute through Douglas Luiz’s solo strike.

Arsenal did not take long to restore their lead three minutes after Gabriel Martinelli scored from a Bukayo Saka’s pass. The victory keeps Arsenal on top of the league table.

Manchester City rips Forest apart 6-0 as Haaland bags consecutive hat trick

Erling Haaland was the star of Wednesday night when Manchester City thrashed newly promoted Nottingham Forest six goals to nil at Etihad Stadium.

The Norwegian ace stole the show when he delivered a first half hat trick, the demolition began in the 12th minute when the former Borussia Dortmund man picked up Phil Fodenn’s pass and buried it into the bottom net.

Haaland scored his second in the 23rd minute with a solo strike and scored his third when he was set up by a pass from John Stone in the 38th minute to claim the match ball.

Further goals came from Joan Cancelo in the 50th minute while Julia Alvarez bagged a double in the 65th and 87th minute to maintain pressure on Arsenal who are the league leaders.

Liverpool leaves it late to steal a win over the Magpies

Liverpool had to come from behind to steal a victory over visiting Newcastle on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’ men had a slow start to the match when they fell behind in the first half to Alexander Isak 38th minute strike after the new Newcastle striker from Real Soceidad was played in from Sean Longstaff’s pass.

The new man had another goal cancelled for offside in the 60th minute and which Liverpool took advantage of a minute later when Roberto Firmino leveled a pass from Mohammed Salah.

The match took an eventful turn when a five minute extra time was awarded but Liverpool won in the 98th minute through Fabio Carvalho’s goal.

Hammers force Tottenham to share the spoils

Tottenham were forced to settle down for a one-one draw when they visited West Ham on Wednesday night at Upton Park.

The visiting Lillywhites took the lead from a Thilo Keher’s own goal in the 34th minute when the defender turned the ball into his own net.

West Ham restore parity in the 55th minute through Tomas Soucek’s goal, the Czech man lashed on to Michael Antonio’s pass to give his side a well deserved point.