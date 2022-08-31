Sports in brief : Nadal progresses to US Open, transfer news

The Spaniard and four times champion Rafael Nadal took centre stage against Rinky Hijikata on Tuesday at the US Open.

Nadal dispatched the Australian in a tough victory 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in New York. Nadal’s win over his 198th-ranked opponent makes it his 65th career victory in New York.

Rafael Nadal faces Italian Fabio Fognini in his conquest for his 23rd Grand Slam and his third in 2022.

Hamilton, Alonso trade words over Sunday Belgian clash

Lewis Hamilton was called an ‘idiot’ by his former McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso after the Mercedes driver crashed into the Spaniard during their Belgian grand prix race.

Hamilton attempted to go around the outside of Alonso at Les Combes, but he and the World number 13 were lifted off the ground as he hits the Spaniard’s Alpine, the damage quickly forced him to retire from the race.

Hamilton who did not hesitate to accept the blame for the collision also apologized to his, fans and Alonso regardless of the Spaniard comment about him.

Mbappe in a relationship with a transgender lady

The PSG star man Killian Mbappe has reportedly been in a relationship with Ines Rau. The relationship has been going on for months according to Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sports.

Mbappe broke with the French star actress Emma Smet last year December due to the French man’s flirtation with Italian journalist Marialuisa Jacobelli.

Mbappe’s new relationship with Ines Rau who is a daughter to Algerian parents and transitioned at the age of 16 is set to be the talk in France gossip arena.

Paulo Dybala’s double fires Roma to the top of Serie A table as AC Milan drops points

The sensational Argentine Paulo Dybala who moved to Roma this summer from Juventus was the star of the night when Jose Mourinho’s men welcomed newly promoted side Monza in a match that ended 3-0.

Paulo Dybala scored twice in the 18th and 32nd minutes while Roger Ibanez rounded the demolition in the 61st minute to see Roma to the top of the table.

While in Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore, Sassuolo held defending champion AC Milan to a draw which Milan could slummed into their first defeat of the season but Domenico Berradi failed to convert a 23rd minute penalty.

Read also: EPL review : Chelsea bows to the resurgent Saints

Latest transfer news

Antony joins Manchester United on permanent deal for €95m guaranteed fee plus €5m in add-ons, as expected. The contract is until June 2027 with option until June 2028.

Callum Hudson Odoi has completed his loan move to Bayer Leverkusen from Chelsea and the move is valid until June. There’s no buy option – he’ll return to Chelsea next year.

Sergio Reguilón has completed his loan move from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid contract. Atléti will cover Sergio’s salary, loan until June no buy clause included, he is expected to be back to Tottenham after his loan.

Fulham signs Willian on a one-year deal after the player terminated his contract with Corinthians.

Manchester United signs Martin Dubravka from Newscastle on a loan move.

Edinson Cavani joins Valencia as a free agent.

Paris Saint-Germain signs Fabián Ruíz from Napoli for 23 million euros

Lucas Paquetá joins West Ham on permanent deal from Olympique Lyon for 43 million euros.

Hannibal Mejbri has completed his move from Man United to Birmingham City on loan, no buy option included.