Don’t blame Eguavoen for Super Eagles defeat to Rwanda- Ex-international

Former Nigerian international Chikelue Iloenyosi has defended coach Augustine Eguavoen following Super Eagles shambolic 2-1 loss to Rwanda in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Monday.

The defeat came despite Nigeria already securing their qualification for the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco, sparking criticism of Eguavoen‘s tactics and team selection.

Eguavoen fielded a weakened lineup for the match, and while Nigeria initially took the lead, Rwanda staged a remarkable comeback to secure a historic win. In an interview with Brila.net, Iloenyosi dismissed the notion that Eguavoen was at fault for the setback.

“Eguavoen has never been part of the problem,” Iloenyosi stated. “Even if you bring in someone like Mourinho to coach Nigeria, the team still lacks character.”

He highlighted the team’s broader shortcomings, pointing to poor player positioning and a lack of passion on the field. “The way we played, the boys didn’t position themselves well—there was no passion and character in the national team,” he remarked.

Iloenyosi also emphasised that a coaching change wouldn’t address the underlying issues. “Losing the game is not Eguavoen’s fault. Even with a different coach, the result would have been the same,” he added.

Rwanda’s victory was their first-ever win over Nigeria, the three-time AFCON champions. The two sides are set to face off again in March 2025 during the international break as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Rwanda currently tops Group C with seven points, while Nigeria struggles in fifth place with three points from four matches.

