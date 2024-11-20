See full List of 24 countries qualified for 2025 AFCON

After intense qualification rounds, the 24 countries set to compete in the prestigious 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco have been confirmed. Mozambique clinched the final spot with a 2-1 victory over Guinea-Bissau.

The eagerly awaited tournament will kick off on December 21, 2025, and conclude on January 18, 2026, in Morocco, which automatically qualifies as the host nation. The 2025 AFCON will feature a blend of African football powerhouses and emerging teams eager to shine on the continental stage.

Former AFCON champions like Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, and the reigning title holders, Ivory Coast, are among the nations that secured qualification with strong showings throughout the campaign. Well-established teams such as Tunisia and South Africa are also set to participate, ensuring that some of Africa’s most storied sides will be competing.

The 2025 AFCON will also see the return of countries like DR Congo, Angola, and Gabon, while Botswana’s comeback to the tournament after a long absence underscores the increasing competitiveness of African football. Sudan and Benin secured their spots on the final day of qualifying, rounding out the list of teams.

Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe, and Comoros have also qualified, completing a balanced roster of established contenders and new hopefuls. Equatorial Guinea and Uganda, known for their spirited performances in past tournaments, will also take the field in Morocco.

For Botswana, this marks their first AFCON appearance in 12 years, while Tanzania and Mozambique earned their places through strong qualification campaigns. The road to Morocco has showcased the rising level of talent and competition across Africa.

With all 24 teams confirmed, anticipation is building for what promises to be a thrilling tournament in Morocco.

Here is a full list of 24 countries that have qualified for 2025 AFCON:

Morocco (Host Nation)

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Algeria

DR Congo

Senegal

Egypt

Angola

Equatorial Guinea

Côte d’Ivoire

Uganda

South Africa

Gabon

Tunisia

Nigeria

Zambia

Mali

Zimbabwe

Comoros

Sudan

Benin

Tanzania

Botswana

Mozambique

Excitement is high as the continent gears up for what is sure to be an unforgettable AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

