2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Who will secure the last five spots?

The race for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) heats up as Matchday 6 of the qualifiers approaches, with five places still to be claimed for Africa’s most prestigious football tournament. The tournament, set to take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, will feature 24 teams, 19 of whom have already qualified.

As the 2025 AFCON qualifiers wrap up with matches from Sunday through Tuesday, the battle for the remaining spots is fierce, with several groups seeing intense competition for the coveted second-place finish. Here’s a look at the key matchups in the final round:

Group D: Libya’s Chance to Leapfrog and Rwanda’s Slim Hope

Libya has a unique opportunity to climb from last place to second if they secure a home victory over Benin on Monday. Benin, currently holding the second spot, faces intense pressure to maintain their position. Meanwhile, Rwanda has a slim chance of qualifying but must achieve a highly unlikely away win against group leaders Nigeria, who have already booked their ticket to Morocco.

Group F: Sudan’s Fate Hangs in the Balance

The second-place decider in Group F will unfold on Monday. Sudan needs just a draw against already-qualified Angola to secure their spot. However, a loss could open the door for Niger, who must pull off a major upset with an away victory against Ghana. Although Ghana is eliminated after a 1-1 draw with Angola, they could still play spoiler to Niger’s hopes.

Group I: Lusophone Rivals Face Off in Winner-Takes-All Clash

Tuesday’s Group I matchup between Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique is a showdown with a ticket to Morocco at stake. Both nations have impressed during the qualifiers, but only one will join group leaders Mali in the AFCON finals. The tension will be high as these Lusophone rivals battle for a coveted spot.

Group C: Botswana’s Tough Task in Cairo

Botswana currently holds a two-point advantage over Cape Verde and Mauritania for the second qualification spot in Group C. However, they face a daunting challenge with a final match against Egypt, who have already qualified. If Botswana slips in Cairo, Cape Verde or Mauritania—who face each other in their final game could leap into second place.

Group H: Guinea and Tanzania’s Decisive Duel

Group H features a critical clash between Guinea and Tanzania in Dar es Salaam. Guinea holds a two-point lead, needing only a draw to secure qualification. Tanzania must win to overtake their rivals and claim the second spot behind DR Congo, who have already secured their place in Morocco.

With five qualification spots still up for grabs, fans across Africa are eagerly awaiting the thrilling conclusion to the AFCON 2025 qualifiers. Each of these decisive clashes carries high stakes, as teams aim to secure their place among Africa’s elite. The final days of the qualifiers are set to deliver intense drama and excitement as the road to Morocco 2025 reaches its climax.

