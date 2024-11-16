Ghana’s 2025 AFCON dream dashed

Ghana fan

Ghana‘s hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been dashed after a 1-1 draw against Angola.

The Black Stars took an early lead when Jordan Ayew scored a spectacular free-kick in the 18th minute, but they were unable to maintain their advantage. A powerful header from Zine in the 64th minute dashed Ghana’s hopes, sealing their fate and ending their qualification bid.

This result means the four-time AFCON champions will miss the tournament for the first time in 20 years, their last absence occurring during the 2004 edition in Tunisia. Ghana’s disappointing campaign leaves them at the bottom of Group F, with just three points from five matches and no victories to their name.

Angola, who top the group with 13 points, have already booked their place in Morocco for the 2025 tournament.

The failure to qualify is a major blow for Ghana, a nation renowned for its strong AFCON pedigree and status as a football powerhouse in Africa.

Meanwhile, in Group A, Comoros clinched their spot at the 2025 AFCON for the second time in history with a dramatic 2-1 away victory over Gambia.

Alassana Jatta put the Gambia ahead in the 18th minute, but Comoros responded with a resilient comeback. Rafiki Said netted the equaliser just before halftime, and substitute Myziane Maolida secured the win with a crucial header in the 90th minute, sparking celebrations among Comoros supporters. Comoros now have nine points, just one point behind group leaders Tunisia.

In other 2025 AFCON qualifiers, Morocco continued their dominance with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Gabon in Franceville, despite already securing their qualification as hosts. Gabon initially took the lead through Denis Bouanga, but Morocco showcased their strength by responding with five consecutive goals. Brahim Diaz scored twice, while Jamal Harkass, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Ismael Saibari each added to the tally.

Morocco’s commanding performance has left them with a perfect record in Group B, amassing 15 points from five games.

