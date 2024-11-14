2025 AFCONQ: Partey missing as Ghana call up duo of Antwi, Simpson ahead crucial clashes

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, is again missing in coach Otto Addo’s 25-man squad for their crucial final two 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Partey again misses out after sitting out the previous international break for the Black Stars.

The Black Stars face a daunting task, sitting third in the group with just two points from their opening four matches.

Victories against Angola and Niger are now essential if they are to book their place at next year’s AFCON.

Ghana currently sit third in Group G with just two points, and faces a must-win double-header on 15 and 18 November to have any chance of overhauling leaders Sudan, who sit on seven points.

Coach Addo’s side has struggled in qualifying so far, leaving the Black Stars in grave danger of missing out on the 2025 tournament in Morocco.

And the coach’s task has been made even more difficult by the continued absence of Arsenal’s midfielder.

However, there are two new faces in the squad, with Emmanuel Antwi and Razak Simpson earning their first call-ups to the team.

Read also: AFCONQ: Senegal’s Koulibaly makes timely return from injury ahead Rwanda tie

The Black Stars will be without the services of AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu, who has failed to recover from the injury he picked up against Sudan last month.

Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams all retain their places in an experienced squad, as Ghana look to close the gap on Sudan and second-placed Angola, who have already booked their place at the finals.

Addo knows only maximum points from the two matches will give his side a realistic chance of snatching one of the qualification spots, with Niger currently propping up the group.

Regulars such as Lawrence Ati Zigi, Joseph Paintsil and Kudus will be expected to drive Ghana’s charge, but the absence of Partey and Salisu represents a significant blow to their hopes.

Squad list:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott

Defenders: Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey

Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Abu Francis, Ibrahim Sulemana, Emmanuel Antwi, Razak Simpson

Forwards: Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Issahaku A. Fatawu, Joseph Paintsil

Share