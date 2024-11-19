2025 AFCON Qualifier: Key talking points from Super Eagles 1-2 defeat to Rwanda

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were handed a disappointing 2-1 defeat by Rwanda in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Monday.

Despite a brilliant solo effort from Samuel Chukwueze that put Super Eagles ahead, Rwanda staged a remarkable comeback, scoring two goals in quick succession to secure their first-ever win over the Super Eagles. The loss marked the end of Nigeria’s unbeaten run in the qualifiers. Here are five key talking points from the match:

Augustine Eguavoen makes seven changes to the Super Eagles’ lineup

Super Eagles Coach Augustine Eguavoen made changes to his starting lineup following Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Benin Republic. Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina, and Wilfred Ndidi were rested, with Victor Boniface, Moses Simon, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Raphael Onyedikachi stepping into the starting XI. Despite these changes, Nigeria struggled to gain control of the match and were ultimately defeated 2-1.

Kelechi Iheanacho flops again

Sevilla forward Kelechi Iheanacho, who had already underperformed against Benin in Abidjan, struggled once more in the 2-1 defeat to Rwanda. His disappointing display led to his substitution in the first half against Benin, and despite being given another chance against Rwanda, he was again substituted at halftime after failing to make an impact. Iheanacho’s inconsistent performances have raised questions about his place in the national team.

Victor Boniface’s goal drought continues

Despite his stellar form with Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, Victor Boniface has yet to replicate his success with the Super Eagles. In this match, he completed just 13 passes in 90 minutes and only managed one shot on target. His ongoing struggles to score for Nigeria highlight the stark contrast between his club form and his performances on the international stage.

Loss of focus after taking the lead

After Samuel Chukwueze’s brilliant solo goal gave Nigeria the lead, the Super Eagles failed to maintain their focus. A lapse in concentration allowed Rwanda to score two quick goals in just three minutes, turning the game around. This loss underscores the importance of maintaining intensity and focus throughout the match. Nigeria will need to learn from this setback and improve their performances in future competitions.

Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes in jeopardy

Nigeria’s failure to impress against Rwanda raises doubts about their chances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Super Eagles will face the same opponent in March, and with their performance falling short, they must significantly improve to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

