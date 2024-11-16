2025 AFCON Qualifier: Nwabali excused from Rwanda match over father’s death

Stanley Nwabali

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been granted compassionate leave from the national team’s upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Rwanda following the death of his father.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has extended its deepest condolences to Nwabali, who announced the sad news on his Instagram page on Friday, November 15, 2024.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, expressed the federation’s sympathy: “We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Stanley Nwabali’s father. Coming just a day after he played in the match that secured our qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the news cast a shadow over our journey from Abidjan to Uyo. The loss of a parent is a deep and painful blow. However, we encourage Stanley to find comfort in the meaningful and accomplished life his father led. We pray for his father’s eternal rest and for strength for Stanley and his family to bear this great loss.”

In light of the tragedy, Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen has excused Nwabali from the Super Eagles’ final 2025 AFCON qualifying match against Rwanda’s Amavubi in Uyo on Monday.

“He has been excused from the game. However, Stanley will still attend to support his teammates from the stands,” confirmed Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor to thenff.com.

Nwabali’s father, Chief Godspower Onyekam Abali—known as Chief Onyeogazrim 1 of Okwuzi—was 67 years old and a former chief surveyor. Nwabali’s emotional tribute to his father on social media highlighted the profound loss.

With Nwabali’s absence, the race for the starting goalkeeper position in Monday’s match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium is now between Italy-based Maduka Okoye and Ethiopia-based Amas Obasogie, both vying for the number one jersey.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

