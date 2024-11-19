2025 AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles suffer shock 2-1 defeat to Rwanda in Uyo

Nigeria’s Super Eagles endured a disappointing 2-1 loss to Rwanda in their final game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Monday.

Despite Samuel Chukwueze giving the Super Eagles the lead with a superb solo effort in 59 minutes of play, Rwanda pulled off a stunning comeback, netting two goals in three minutes to secure their first-ever win over the three-time AFCON champions. The defeat means Nigeria’s unbeaten run in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers came to an end in unexpected fashion.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen made significant changes to the lineup following Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Benin Republic in Abidjan on Thursday. Key players like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina, and Wilfred Ndidi were rested, allowing Victor Boniface, Moses Simon, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Raphael Onyedikachi to start.

Chukwueze broke the deadlock for Nigeria in the 59th minute, cutting into the visitor’s box before firing a shot into the back of the net. However, Rwanda, needing a victory to keep their slim 2025 AFCON qualification hopes alive, increased the pressure and were rewarded in the 72nd minute when Ange Mutsinzi headed in from a freekick, beating Nigeria’s goalkeeper Maduka Okoye to level the game.

Just three minutes later, Rwanda shocked the home crowd by taking the lead through Nshuti Innocent, who struck a powerful shot into the net, completing the dramatic comeback. Nigeria’s attempts to equalise fell short despite late substitutions, including the introduction of Victor Osimhen and Umar Sadiq.

Although Rwanda claimed a historic win, they failed to qualify for 2025 AFCON 2025, as Benin Republic joined Nigeria in advancing to the tournament in Morocco after securing a goalless draw in Libya.

The Super Eagles and Rwanda will face each other again in March next year in Kigali, this time in a World Cup qualifying match.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

