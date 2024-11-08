Amunike applauds Eguavoen’s Super Eagles after strong AFCON qualifiers run

Augustine Eguavoen

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Amunike has heaped praise on the Super Eagles coaching staff led by Augustine Eguavoen. The team has impressed in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, sitting comfortably atop Group D with an undefeated record.

Under Eguavoen‘s guidance, Nigeria has secured 10 points from their opening four qualifying matches. With a single point from their remaining fixtures against Benin and Rwanda this month, the Super Eagles will book their place at the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Amunike, a respected figure in Nigerian football, is a strong advocate for promoting local coaches. He commended Eguavoen and his team for their success and urged fans to support them.

“The coaches have done very well,” Amunike told Brila.net. “What we need to do is keep encouraging our own. The mentality we have in Nigeria is that people will say, ‘That person does not have experience.’ But nobody was born with experience.”

Nigeria’s qualification push continues with a crucial away match against Benin on November 14th at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny. They will then return home to face Rwanda on November 18th in Uyo. Amunike’s message of support will resonate with fans as they hope to see the Super Eagles secure their place at the next AFCON finals.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share