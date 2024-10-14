CAF to investigate Super Eagles’ Libya airport chaos

CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced it will investigate the disturbing and unacceptable treatment of the Nigerian National Football Team, the Super Eagles, at Libya’s Al Abraq Airport on Sunday night.

The Nigerian contingent, scheduled to land in Benghazi for the second leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, was unexpectedly diverted to Al Abraq, a small airport primarily used for hajj operations. The team was stranded for over 15 hours, leading to widespread outrage and their eventual decision to boycott the match.

In an official statement, CAF expressed deep concern over the incident, stating that it has been referred to their disciplinary board for immediate investigation. CAF vowed to take appropriate action against those responsible for violating CAF statutes and regulations.

“The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) has been in contact with the Libyan and Nigerian authorities after being informed of the Nigerian National Football Team’s (‘Super Eagles’) and their technical team’s distressing ordeal at an airport they were allegedly instructed to land by the Libyan authorities,” CAF stated.

“The matter has been referred to the CAF Disciplinary Board for investigation, and appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the CAF Statutes and Regulations.”

CAF emphasized that it views the incident in a “very serious light” and will ensure that those who violate the rules will face consequences. The investigation seeks to address the unacceptable treatment of the Super Eagles and ensure such incidents do not recur in future international fixtures.

Also, Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has strongly condemned the mistreatment of the Nigerian Super Eagles and their officials at Al Abraq Airport in Libya.

The minister directed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President to file a formal complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), demanding immediate action on the matter.

“As Sports Minister, I have instructed the NFF president to lay a formal complaint to CAF without prejudice to any actions already taken. This must be on record and thoroughly addressed,” Enoh stated. “This morning, I was on a conference call with the CAF President and CAF Secretary General.”

“While the CAF President’s concern seems to be what to do to get the national team to participate in tomorrow’s match, I have instead informed CAF that the concern of the Government and people of Nigeria is first, the safety of the team and their safe return,” he continued. “CAF should focus on working with us to achieve this. There must be a serious adverse consequence to the Libyan football federation for this unspeakable behaviour.”

