Sports Minister John Enoh condemns Libyan mistreatment of Super Eagles

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has strongly condemned the mistreatment of the Nigerian Super Eagles and their officials at Al Abraq Airport in Libya.

The Super Eagles were scheduled to land in Benghazi for the second leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya on Tuesday but were unexpectedly diverted mid-flight to Al Abraq, a small airport typically used for hajj operations. The Super Eagles were left stranded for over 15 hours, sparking outrage in the football community.

Senator Enoh expressed deep concern over the poor treatment of the Nigerian contingent, especially since they were in Libya for an international engagement. The Super Eagles players have since announced their decision to boycott the AFCON qualifier due to the ordeal.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Enoh revealed that he had contacted CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Secretary-General Veron Mosengo-Omba to address the situation. He described the incident as an “almost hostage” scenario and vowed to seek further action from CAF.

“I strongly condemn the obnoxious treatment meted out to the Super Eagles, who arrived in Libya yesterday, the 13th of October, for the return leg of the AFCON 2025 Group D qualifiers,” Enoh wrote.

“The team was en route to Benghazi but was diverted on approach to Al Abraq Airport, hours away from their match venue, with scant attention to their safety.”

The sports minister detailed the difficult conditions faced by the team, noting they were left without food, accommodation, or proper access to facilities and were held in a mosquito-infested area.

Enoh confirmed that he has escalated the issue to Nigerian authorities, including the Foreign Affairs Minister, the National Security Adviser, and CAF executive member Amaju Pinnick. He also remained in touch with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the chairman of Value Jet, the airline that transported the team.

“Our primary concern is the safety of our national team,” Enoh stressed, noting that the players are unable to go ahead with the match due to the trauma and security concerns.

The minister also instructed the NFF president to file a formal complaint with the CAF and emphasised that the situation must be addressed thoroughly.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of international teams travelling to Libya and has highlighted the need for improved security and logistical arrangements for visiting teams.

