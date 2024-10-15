CAF scraps Nigeria vs Libya AFCON qualifier after airport ordeal

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially removed the second-leg fixture between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Libya’s Mediterranean Knights from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The decision was announced on Tuesday via CAF’s official X handle, following a series of events that led to Nigeria pulling out of the match due to alleged maltreatment of its players and officials at Al Abraq Airport in Libya.

The Super Eagles had been scheduled to face Libya in Benghazi at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, following their 1-0 victory over the Mediterranean Knights in the first-leg held at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.

However, after the Nigerian team endured over 15 hours of delays and poor conditions at the Libyan airport, they returned home, prompting CAF to revise the match schedule. The updated fixture list published on CAF’s X account on Tuesday excluded the Libya-Nigeria match.

The incident has sparked controversy, with the Libyan Football Federation alleging sabotage and threatening legal action against Nigeria. CAF also stated that it had launched an investigation into the situation.

While the investigation is ongoing, the exclusion of Libya vs. Nigeria match raises questions about the resolution of this qualifier, adding to the already tense atmosphere between the two nations.

