Tinubu calls for CAF investigation into Super Eagles’ Libya ordeal

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board to conduct a thorough investigation into the inhumane treatment of the Super Eagles at a Libyan airport and take decisive action against those responsible.

In a statement released on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu welcomed the safe return of Super Eagles to the country.

Read Also: Super Eagles withdraw from 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya over airport ordeal

The team’s harrowing experience at the hands of their Libyan hosts prompted the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to withdraw from the scheduled match on Tuesday.

Read Also: Super Eagles stranded at Libya airport ahead of AFCON qualifier

“President Bola Tinubu, deeply moved by the inhuman treatment endured by the Super Eagles of Nigeria at a Libyan airport, warmly welcomes their safe return to Nigeria,” the statement read.

“The harrowing experience of the national football team at the hands of their hosts and the Libyan authorities prompted the Nigerian Football Federation to withdraw the Super Eagles from the scheduled match on Tuesday.

“President Tinubu expects the Disciplinary Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to conduct a thorough investigation and recommend appropriate action against those who wilfully violated the organisation’s Statutes and Regulations.”

The President commended the proactive coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Sports Development in addressing the unfortunate episode and ensuring the safe return of the Nigerian players.

“President Tinubu applauds the players for keeping their spirit alive despite the excruciating ordeal in Libya.

“The Nigerian leader recognises football’s unifying power in bringing nations and people together and views the treatment of our citizens as unsportsmanlike and inhumane, a stark contrast to the spirit of the game he deeply appreciates.”

He also praised the players for maintaining their spirit despite the difficult situation, acknowledging football’s role in uniting nations and people and viewing the treatment of the Nigerian team as unsportsmanlike and inhumane.

“He fervently calls on all lovers of the round-leather game and administrators to unite and work collaboratively to prevent and overcome such incidents in the future,” the statement concluded.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share