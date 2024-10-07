Boxing icon slams Anthony Joshua as overrated after Dubois defeat

Top boxing promoter Bob Arum has criticised former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, labelling him ‘overrated’ after a stunning fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley, where Joshua was dropped four times, ultimately missing out on the IBF title.

The defeat has significantly hurt Joshua’s chances of securing an undisputed fight, as he had been in line to face the winner of the much-anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk showdown. In the aftermath, Joshua confirmed he has no plans to retire, leaving his next opponent uncertain.

Joshua, who has reportedly earned over $200 million in his boxing career, is facing increased speculation about whether he should continue fighting, especially with his financial future secure. Arum doubled down on his belief that Joshua has been overrated throughout his career.

“I’ve always been high on Dubois. I’ve never been high on Joshua. I never thought he was a great fighter, particularly after the Andy Ruiz fight,” Arum said as quoted by Yardbarker.

He also highlighted Joshua’s vulnerability, adding, “The worst thing for him would be to fight Dubois again.”

Joshua’s trainer, Ben Davidson, has also come under fire, with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. suggesting that Joshua should part ways with him. While a rematch with Dubois is possible for next year, especially if Dubois doesn’t land a fight with the Fury-Usyk winner, another loss to Dubois would likely intensify calls for Joshua to consider retiring.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share