BlockDAG’s Dev Release 64 Shares X1 Miner App’s Submission Status on Apple & Google Play Store; Keynote Booms to $55.4M

BlockDAG’s latest Dev Release 64 has come with exciting news updates about the X1 Miner app’s submission to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The developments are poised to make the app ready for seamless crypto mining. Amid these advancements, the second keynote, which builds on the first keynote, detailed more on BlockDAG’s technical details, further solidifying BlockDAG’s position as a game-changer in the crypto space. These strategic moves have attracted significant investor interest, resulting in an impressive $55.4 million presale.

BlockDAG: Key Highlights of Viral Keynote Videos

BlockDAG has redefined blockchain with its unique Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure, offering unparalleled speed, scalability, and security. The first keynote video, which went viral after it was aired on billboards at Shibuya Crossing, introduced BlockDAG’s ambitious vision, highlighting its innovative ecosystem with products like crypto miners, a user-friendly payment card, and BDAG coins. The keynote emphasized the creation of a world where mining, building, earning, and spending know no bounds, showcasing products from the pocket-sized X1 app to the powerful X100 miner.

The excitement continued with BlockDAG’s second keynote, broadcasted ‘from the moon’. The presenter, confirming his humanity to dispel AI rumors making rounds after the first keynote, announced the release of the X1 Miner app’s beta version and blockchain updates. This keynote detailed global marketing efforts and significant roadmap enhancements, underscoring BlockDAG’s commitment to innovation.

The second keynote significantly resonated with investors, resulting in a $55.4 million presale. This success demonstrates the growing confidence in BlockDAG’s vision and investors’ eagerness to join this groundbreaking project. Starting with a presale price of $0.001 in Batch 1, the price has now reached $0.014 in Batch 19. Early investors have already seen substantial returns, reflecting the project’s strong market momentum and potential for future growth.

Dev Release 64: X1 Miner App’s Submission Status

BlockDAG’s Dev Release 64 brings exciting updates on the progress of the X1 Miner app’s submission to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey.

The Apple App Store submission has been a rigorous process. The Apple team reviewed the X1 Miner app and provided some queries and feedback. In response, BlockDAG’s team took immediate action to address their concerns. They scheduled a call with the Apple review team to clarify any issues and ensure the app meets all their requirements.

This proactive approach underscores BlockDAG’s commitment to delivering a high-quality user experience and aims to expedite the approval process. The BlockDAG team is confident that the X1 Miner app will soon be live on the Apple App Store, providing users with a cutting-edge mining solution.

On the other hand, the Google Play Store review is still in progress. BlockDAG’s team is closely monitoring the situation, ready to respond to any feedback promptly. The team is dedicated to ensuring the app meets the highest standards of quality and performance, emphasizing their commitment to the community’s satisfaction.

BlockDAG’s X1 Miner app represents a significant innovation in the crypto mining space. Designed to provide a seamless and efficient mining experience, the app aims to bring the power of BlockDAG’s mining technology to users’ fingertips. With the app’s impending launch, users can look forward to mining BDAG coins from their smartphones, opening new avenues for participation in the BlockDAG ecosystem.

Final Remarks

BlockDAG is not just pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology; it is redefining them. The latest Dev Release 64 highlights the significant progress made with the X1 Miner app’s submission to both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The $55.4 million presale and the successful series of keynotes further amplify BlockDAG’s robust appeal and potential. The first keynote set the stage while the second keynote built upon this foundation, showcasing new products and strategic advancements. These developments have attracted a wave of investors eager to participate in this transformative project.

