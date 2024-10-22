Nile University Students Represent Nigeria in Japan’s Prestigious Social Innovation Hub Programme

Two student entrepreneurs from Nile University of Nigeria, Abdul-Samad Lawal (400L Mechatronics Engineering) and David Oseloka Okoh (400L Business Administration), recently returned from Japan, where they participated in the prestigious Social Innovator Hub (SIH) Programme, a seven-week co-creation programme hosted by Tohoku University. Selected as two out of three students representing Nigeria, these Nile University students, after undergoing startup incubation at the institution’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Hub, took their respective innovative startups to an international stage, sponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Abdul-Samad Lawal’s project, “Synthetic Waste-to-Fibre” is a startup idea that aims to transform synthetic waste like plastic bottles, discarded textiles, and industrial polymers into reusable fibres for various applications. Meanwhile, David Oselokah Okoh’s “Green Char Solution” converts agricultural and organic waste into biochar, a sustainable soil amendment and clean energy source. Both projects were chosen for their innovative solutions to pressing domestic and social challenges.

The SIH Programme, which took place between August and September 2024, brought together talented students from Japan, Nigeria, Indonesia, Peru, and Mongolia. The goal? To collaborate on tackling social challenges through business innovation. Participants in this co-creation programme were equipped with the tools to refine their ideas, work collaboratively across cultures, and pitch their solutions to investors.

From Nile to Japan: A Journey of Innovation

Reflecting on their experiences, the students highlighted the critical role played by the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Hub at Nile University in equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel on the global stage.

“The incubation programmes we took part in at the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Hub at Nile University were crucial,” shared David Oseloka Okoh. “It gave us the technical and business skills we needed to refine our startup projects. We learned how to validate our ideas, pitch effectively, and develop products that are capable of meeting social needs. Without the guidance we received from Dr. Umar Ibrahim (Startup Advisor, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Hub, Nile University), Mrs. Binta Agbonika (Manager, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Hub, Nile University), and many other guest mentors at the Hub, we wouldn’t have been as prepared for the SIH competition in Japan.”

During their time in Japan, Abdul-Samad and David were placed in separate groups alongside their international peers to develop innovative solutions. Abdul-Samad’s group worked on “SiMaggots,” a compost farming initiative aimed at boosting food production and sustainable agriculture, while David’s group focused on the “Gerund Biochamber,” a solution that transforms food waste into “black gold” (charcoal) to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions. Both projects aimed to address critical societal challenges and bring cutting-edge solutions to underserved communities. Over the seven weeks, the students had access to expert mentorship, workshops, and hands-on co-creation sessions that enhanced their business model and product design.

“At Tohoku University, we had the chance to see how startups from across the world are addressing similar social issues,” Abdul-Samad explained. “We refined our solution by focusing on scalability and impact, ensuring that our startup could not only thrive in Nigeria but in other markets as well. Collaborating with teams from Japan, Peru, and Mongolia opened our eyes to the global potential of our ideas.”

Representing Nigeria on the Global Stage

Being selected as two of just three Nigerian representatives in the SIH Programme was both an honour and a surprise for the students.

“When we found out that we were chosen to represent Nigeria, it was an incredible feeling. It’s a huge responsibility to carry the flag of our country in such an international competition, and we are proud to have showcased not just our startup, but the talent and innovation coming out of Nile University and Nigeria as a whole,” Abdul-Samad said.

Global Collaboration: A New Perspective on Social Innovation

During the SIH programme, the students collaborated with participants from diverse countries like Indonesia, Peru, and Mongolia, an experience they describe as eye-opening.

“The international exposure was invaluable,” David reflected. “We got to see first-hand how different countries approach social challenges, and it completely changed our perspective. It’s one thing to develop a solution in your own country, but when you see how other cultures tackle similar issues, it broadens your mindset. We left Japan with new ideas and a stronger network of global innovators.”

Looking Ahead: Scaling for Impact

As the programme came to a close, the students had the opportunity to present their startup ideas to potential investors, a moment they had been anticipating eagerly.

“Pitching our teams’ startup ideas to investors was a huge opportunity,” the students shared. “We learned a lot about what investors are looking for and how to position our startup for growth. With this experience, we are confident that we can scale our solution to make an even bigger impact, both in Nigeria and globally. Our next steps are to secure investment, refine our start-up ideas further, and roll out our solution to help as many people as possible,” stated Abdul-Samad.

Nile University: A Hub for Future Innovators

This experience highlights Nile University’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators. Through its Entrepreneurship and Innovation Hub, Nile University continues to provide a platform for students to develop real-world solutions and showcase their ideas on the global stage. With experiences like these, Nile University students are not only gaining an education but are becoming leaders of change in the 21st century.

The success of these two young entrepreneurs is a testament to the power of innovation, collaboration, and the unwavering support provided by Nile University in fostering the creative potential of its students.

About Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders who can thrive and positively impact Africa and beyond by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and great talent.

The University currently has over 40 undergraduate programmes and more than 50 postgraduate programmes spread across eight best-in-class faculties: Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Computing Studies, and Science. Nile University is a proud member of Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network with 16 institutions in 10 African countries.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educate the next generation of leaders and professionals able to impact regionally in a globalized world. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African talent that is competitive in today’s fast-paced, demanding, and increasingly digitized labour and start-up markets.

Honoris comprises a community of 100,000+ students on 75+ campuses, online and physical learning centers, in 10 African countries and 33 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Students have an opportunity to experience exclusive partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, the United States, and Asia. Over 460 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

