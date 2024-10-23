Bianca Ojukwu, Jumoke Oduwole among Tinubu’s seven new ministers

President Bola Tinubu has sent the names of Bianca Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Jumoke Oduwole as the new Minister of Trade and Investment.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, revealed this, while briefing State House Journalists, after the Federal Executive Council FEC meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

They are amongst the seven new Ministers appointed by the President who has relieved five others of their appointments.

Details shortly…

Share