Tinubu appoints 7 new ministers, reassigns 10, sacks 5

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, named seven new ministers, and reshuffled 10 other ministers, while he sacked five over poor performance.

BusinessDay had reported on Monday, that new ministers will emerge this week.

The newly appointed ministers include Nentawe Yilwatda, who is coming as Minister of Humanitarian, Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Jumoke Oduwole, former Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business is coming as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Others are Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Labour & Employment; Idi Mukhtar Maiha, is taking over as Minister of the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development.

Others are Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, Minister of State Foreign Affairs; Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development and Suwaiba Ahmad, Minister of State, Education

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, disclosed this while briefing State House Journalists, after the federal executive council FEC meeting presided over by the President.

He revealed that FEC came up with the eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the Administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant to the President’s commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

The measures include the renaming of the Ministry of Nigeria Delta Development to Ministry of Regional Development to oversee the activities of all the Regional Development Commissions. The Regional Development Commissions to be under the supervision of the new Ministry include the Niger Delta Development Commission, the South East Development Commission, the North East Development and the North West Development Commission.

The FEC also approved the immediate winding up of the Ministry of Sports Development and the transfer of its functions to the National Sports Commission in order to develop a vibrant sports economy;

Others include the merger of the Federal Ministry of Tourism and the Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture to become Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy.

The President and the Federal Executive Council also approved the re-assignment of ten (10) ministers to new ministerial portfolios, while five of the Ministers were relieved of the duties

The President also approved the nomination of seven (7) new ministers for onward transmission to Senate for confirmation and the appointment of Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission;

Sunday Dare, former Minister of Youths and Sports under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, was appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation working from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation

Yusuf Tanko Sununu, was moved from the position of Minister of State, Education, to serve as Minister of State Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

This is just as Olatunji, Alausa, former Minister of State Heskth was moved to the Ministry of Education as Minister of Education

Others are Muhammad Goronyo moved from Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, to Minister of State, Works

Abubakar Momoh, former Minister of Niger Delta Development, now Minister of Regional Development

Maigari Ahmadu Minister of State Steel Development, moved to Ministry of Regional Development, as Minister of State

Doris Uzoka-Anite Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, now moved to the Ministry of Finance, as Minister of State

John Enoh Minister of Sports Development, was moved to Ministry of Trade and Investment, as Minister of State Trade and Investment (Industry).

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim Minister of State, Police Affairs, was moved to the Ministry of Women Affairs, as substantive Minister.

Ayodele Olawande Minister of State for Youth Development, was appointed the substantive Minister for Youth Development.

Similarly, Salako Adeboye Minister of State, Environment, was moved to the Ministry of Health, as Minister of State.

The President however relieved the following Minister of their job as Ministers, they include; Uju-Ken Ohanenye Minister of Women Affairs; Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism; Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education; Abdullahi Gwarzo, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development; Jamila Bio Ibrahim Minister of Youth Development.

Onanuga said the President thanked the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council for their service to the nation while wishing them the best in their future endeavours.

He then charged the newly appointed ministers as well as their reassigned, colleagues to see their appointment as a call to serve the nation.

He added that all appointees must understand the administration’s eagerness and determination to set Nigeria on the path to irreversible growth and invest, the best of their abilities into the actualisation of the government’s priorities.

