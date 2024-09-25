Ministers jittery as Tinubu hints on cabinet reshuffle

… Says Tetfund to contribute 3% to NELFUND, under Economic Stabilisation Bill

The much awaited cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Tinubu is to take place any moment.

BusinessDay gathered that the President has already dropped the hint of his plans to reshuffle his cabinet, during his engagements with the ministers.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, confirmed this while briefing State House Journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Onanuga stated that the President who expressed his displeasure with the performance of some of his Ministers, had during the meeting of the Federal Executive Council FEC, on Monday, directed the Ministers to engage more with members of the public on the achievements of his administration.

Onanuga who noted that the Tinubu administration has achieved much in terms of policy initiatives, however, noted that not much has been put on public domain.

“The President has directed the Ministers to engage more with members of the public, especially on the achievements of the current administration.

BusinessDay had earlier in an exclusive report, revealed that the President had concluded plans to reshuffle the cabinet before the October 1 Independence celebration.

Onanuga however did not disclose when the cabinet reshuffle, but stated that the President himself has given an indication of his plans to reshuffle the cabinet.

“I cannot say exactly when he will reshuffle his cabinet, but the President has indicated his intention to reshuffle his cabinet.

“Whether that will happen before the 1st October, Independence celebration, I cannot tell.

Onanuga, while speaking on the Economic Stabilisation Bills, which Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), has explained why there are no students of any South-East higher institution among the beneficiaries of its loans.

Details later…