Plateau government reorganises cabinet, Ashoms takes charge as tourism ministry commissioner 

In a recent development, Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang has assigned additional responsibilities to Ibrahim Musa Ashoms, the Commissioner of Information and Communication, to oversee the Ministry of Tourism.

This move follows the suspension of Jamila Tukur, the former Commissioner of Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality.

Ashoms assumed duties as the interim Commissioner of the Ministry of Tourism promising a strategic approach to revitalize the tourism sector. He emphasised the significance of tourism in driving development and pledged to implement robust policies to transform the sector.

Ashoms acknowledged the vast potential of Plateau State’s tourism industry and vowed to work collaboratively with the Ministry’s staff to harness this potential. He expressed his commitment to promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential.

Jacob Keng, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality, in his address, welcomed Ashoms and urged him to prioritise the completion of the Luka Bentu indoor theatre project.

Keng assured Ashoms of the staff’s support, ensuring his success in the new role.

Keng described Ashoms’ appointment as a strategic move to revitalise the tourism sector and drive economic growth in Plateau State. He noted that Ashoms’ wealth of experience in information and communication would bring a fresh perspective to the Ministry.

BusinessDay observed that the Plateau state government’s decision to reassign Ashoms to oversee the Tourism Ministry is aimed at injecting new life into the sector. The move is expected to yield positive results, driving economic growth and development in the state.