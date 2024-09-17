Exclusive: Tinubu set to reshuffle cabinet before Oct 1

.Disquiet in APC over unfilled vacant positions

President Bola Tinubu is set to reshuffle his cabinet ahead of the Independence celebration on October 1. BusinessDay sources at the presidency revealed that Tinubu has concluded plans to reshuffle the cabinet in response to criticisms of his administration’s poor handling of the economy.

BusinessDay gathered from reliable sources at the presidency that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Defense, among others, are likely to be affected.

BusinessDay gathered that there is already a disquiet in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the performance of the current administration, fearing that the party may not retain power in 2027 unless there are visible changes in the management of the economy.

A chieftain of the party who spoke with BusinessDay on the condition of anonymity said the party is not comfortable with the way President Tinubu has managed the economy.

“We do not understand why he is finding it difficult to replace Simon Lalong, former labour and employment minister long after he officially announced his resignation from the cabinet.

“Look at the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, one of the most strategic ministries designed to give welfare to Nigerians, especially members of our party. It has been vacant without a minister. The president cannot tell us that we do not have a competent person within the party to take over that ministry since the suspension of the former minister.

“Even if they want to recall her, she can be reassigned to any other ministry, but there is no justification for leaving that ministry vacant.”

The APC chieftain revealed that all is not well with the party, noting that 2027 political consideration is being elevated above current challenges facing the nation.

Recall that while Simon Lalong representing Plateau State in the Tinubu’s cabinet resigned to take up his seat at the Senate, Bette Edu, representing Cross Rivers State, was suspended over alleged corruption in her ministry.

BusinessDay’s check at the presidency revealed that President Bola Tinubu who is expected back to Abuja this weekend will announce the cabinet reshuffle ahead of the October 1st celebration.

“The president has concluded plans to reshuffle the ministers, and it will be done before or on the 1st of October broadcast,” our source said.

“I may not be able to tell you those that will be dropped or those that will go, but remember that the president has been monitoring the performance of the ministers. So, he knows those that are performing and those that are not.”

BusinessDay also gathered that the president is careful not to create new political enemies ahead of the 2027 election.

Solomon Enemari, a public affairs analyst, told BusinessDay in Abuja that President Tinubu’s next cabinet should be “composed more of technocrats than politicians” if the President hopes to make any impact on the nation.

“This governments need to take cue from former President Goodluck Jonathan. The successes recorded by the administration can be attributed to the type of people he engaged in his cabinet.

“Only very few of the ministers are really making impact. The majority appear confused.”

Enemari cited the ongoing flooding ravaging several parts of the country and wondered what has become of the environment minister.

“We have the ministers of water resources, environment, tourism, defence, among others, whose impacts are not being felt by Nigerians,” Enemari said.

On August 28, 2023, President Tinub inaugurated about 47 ministers to take charge of about 28 ministries.

The president later defended his action by saying that his plan was to create opportunities for as many people as possible. The president, while speaking with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by Daniel Okoh, justified the appointment of 47 ministers to different positions in his cabinet, adding that “merging ministries will lead to a future of non-performance and no results.”

He stated that he “gives people loads they can carry based on their efficiency, mobile, and resourcefulness.”

BusinessDay also gathered that with the creation of the new Ministry of Livestock Development, the president will increase the number of ministries to 29, from the current 28. The number of ministers could rise to about 50, as the ministry will also have a minister of State.

