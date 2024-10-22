itel Nigeria and Lagos Food Bank Celebrate World Food Day with Over 1,000 Students at Mawumadoka Orphans and Less Privileged School/Home

In celebration of World Food Day, itel Nigeria and the Lagos Food Bank Initiative extended their generosity and support to the students of Mawumadoka Orphans and Less Privileged School/Home, reaching over 1,000 children with essential food items and educational resources.

The event, which took place on October 18,2024 aimed to address both immediate and long-term needs of the children in the school/home. World Food Day is recognized globally as a day to raise awareness about hunger and promote food security. itel Nigeria and Lagos Food Bank’s initiative goes beyond merely addressing hunger; they also focused on supporting the children’s education by distributing much-needed reading materials.

Tackling Hunger and Supporting Education

The collaboration between itel Nigeria, a leading mobile phone brand, and Lagos Food Bank, a non-profit organization focused on tackling hunger and malnutrition, symbolizes a deep commitment to supporting underprivileged communities in Nigeria. The students at Mawumadoka, many of whom come from vulnerable backgrounds, were delighted to receive packages filled with nutritious food and educational resources.

According to itel Nigeria, the initiative aligns with their corporate social responsibility (Love Always On CSR) goals of promoting quality education and eradicating hunger. Olorun-nimbe Dolapo (ATL Marketing Manager of itel stated:

“At itel Nigeria, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background. We are proud to partner with Lagos Food Bank to not only address hunger but also empower these young minds through education.”

The Lagos Food Bank, known for its consistent efforts in fighting hunger across the state, emphasized the importance of giving back, particularly to communities that are often underserved.

A Community Coming Together

The event saw an outpouring of gratitude from the school administrators, teachers, and students. Representatives from Mawumadoka Orphans and Less Privileged School/Home expressed their appreciation for the thoughtful contributions, which not only met the immediate food needs of the students but also provided them with educational tools to aid their learning journey.

Mr. Martins Joshua, the headmaster and founder of the school, remarked:

“This support means the world to us and our students. For many of these children, access to educational materials is limited, and the food packages are truly life-changing for their families. We are grateful to itel Nigeria and Lagos Food Bank for their kindness and for making a difference in the lives of these children.”

As World Food Day shines a spotlight on the global issue of hunger, initiatives like this one demonstrate how the private sector and non-profit organizations can collaborate to make a tangible difference. By combining food support with educational resources, itel Nigeria and Lagos Food Bank are helping to build a brighter future for the students at Mawumadoka and contributing to long-term solutions for both hunger and poverty.

The success of this event is a reminder that when communities, organizations, and businesses come together, they can create meaningful change and inspire hope for the future.

