Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite Champions Industrial Growth in Kano

In a significant demonstration of commitment to Nigeria’s industrial advancement, Her Excellency Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Federal Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, recently visited Kano State to engage with Mr. Hassan Hammoud, Chairman and CEO of Mamuda Group. This leading multi-industry company is recognized for its diverse operations across five strategic business units: Mamuda Beverages Nigeria Ltd (Pop Cola), Mamuda Agro & Allied Products Nigeria Ltd, Mamuda Foods Nigeria Ltd, Mamuda Industries Nigeria Ltd, and Mamuda Care Nigeria Ltd.

Commissioning New Facilities

A key highlight of Dr. Uzoka-Anite’s visit was the commissioning of a new plant for Mamuda Agro & Allied Products Nigeria Ltd. This development aligns with the group’s expansion strategy and is expected to boost the production of sacks, further reinforcing the Mamuda Group’s support for the local agriculture sector. To enhance its operations and alleviate pressure on the local power grid, the group has also invested in its own LNG power plant, generating 31 megawatts of clean energy. Additionally, the group has implemented a solar system capable of producing 5 megawatts, enhancing its energy sustainability.

Dr. Uzoka-Anite praised the Mamuda Group for its steadfast commitment to maintaining international standards in its operations. Each facility demonstrated strong adherence to quality, safety, and environmental regulations—essential factors for building trust and reliability within Nigeria’s industrial landscape. The Mamuda Group also plays a crucial role in the Nigerian economy, employing over 13,000 people across its various business units. By creating jobs, fostering entrepreneurship, and supporting local communities, the Mamuda Group drives inclusive growth and prosperity across the nation. The minister’s acknowledgment of these efforts underscores the importance of companies like Mamuda Group in fostering industrial growth and enhancing economic stability in Nigeria.

Collaborative Vision for Growth

Mr. Hassan Hammoud warmly welcomed Dr. Uzoka-Anite, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the private and public sectors. He articulated a vision for enhanced cooperation, urging the minister to advocate for investment-friendly policies that could further stimulate innovation and economic progress. “Government support through investment-friendly policies can drive innovation and economic progress,” Mr. Hammoud stated, highlighting how strategic partnerships between private enterprises and government institutions can unlock vital opportunities for development, particularly in addressing infrastructure challenges and access to financing.

Fostering Economic Prosperity

The minister’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for business growth. By actively engaging with leading companies like the Mamuda Group, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is taking tangible steps toward a collaborative framework for economic development. Together, the public and private sectors can forge a robust ecosystem that not only drives industrial growth but also promotes sustainable prosperity for all Nigerians. As the nation navigates its economic challenges, initiatives like these represent a promising path forward.

Conclusion

Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite’s engagement with the Mamuda Group serves as a vital reminder of the potential inherent in collaboration between government and industry. By leveraging the strengths of both sectors, Nigeria can pave the way for a more innovative and prosperous future, addressing key challenges while maximizing opportunities for growth and development across the nation.

Share