Wilson Badejo Foundation appoints Emokpae as new chairman

Osaren Emokpae has been appointed chairman of the Wilson Badejo Foundation (WBF). His appointment came during a recent meeting of the board of the foundation chaired by Elder Segun Olusanya.

According to a statement by the Foundation, Emokpae is a corporate strategist, theologian, and development economist. He is the founder of ED JOHN School of Management, is also Chairman of several organizations including LAPO NGO, Havilah Group, Mindshare Group, and Concorde Security.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Marketing, Fellow of APCON, Fellow of Management Consultants. He also holds two doctoral degrees in Philosophy and Organisational Resilience.

Emokpae is an Alumnus of Oxford University, Cranfied University, Hertfordshire University, and the University of Lagos.

He was the Founding Chairman of Foursquare Leadership Institute, former chairman-Foursquare International Conference Centre Idimu, founding president MIPAN, a founding member of McPherson University Board of Trustees, BOT, and Founding Pastor of Lakeview Foursquare church.

“He is bringing his wealth of experience, expertise, goodwill, and social equity to lead the new Board of WBF,” the Foundation said.

Also elected are Femi Badejo, vice chairman of WBF and Oreoluwa Badejo, as director, WBF.

Emokpae, in his first address to the board of WBF said that to immortalise the visioner/former chairman Rev (Dr.) Badejo and vice-chairman Rev (Mrs) Badejo, the foundation would be restructured in line with the vision and aspiration of the founders.

He hinted that a system would be put in place to assess the performance of officers of the organisations with a view to make them more productive.

The next WBF lecture according to him will be held in the Institute of International Affairs with erudite scholar and Director General of the Institute of International Affairs, Eghosa Osagie as guest speaker.