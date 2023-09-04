Tinubu’s election victory to be decided by tribunal Wednesday

The Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja will rule on petitions contesting the election of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

According to a report released on Monday by Umar Bangari, the Court of Appeal Registrar, the hearings would be available for live broadcast by interested television stations in a bid to promote transparency and openness for the public to follow.

The tribunal had reserved judgment on August 1, 2023, after the parties adopted their final addresses.

The petitions were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi; and the Action Peoples Party (APP) and its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso. The petitioners are challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP and Atiku allege that Tinubu was not qualified to contest the election because he did not meet the constitution’s requirements. They also alleged widespread irregularities and malpractices in the election, which affected the outcome.

The LP and Obi are alleging that Tinubu was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast at the election. They also alleged widespread irregularities and malpractices in the election, which affected the outcome.

The APP and Kwankwaso are alleging that Tinubu was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast at the election. They also alleged widespread irregularities and malpractices in the election, which affected the outcome.

The PEPC is expected to deliver a fair and impartial judgment on the petitions. Nigerians will closely watch the review and are eager to know whether Tinubu will be declared the winner of the election or whether the election will be nullified.