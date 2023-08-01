Atiku in court as tribunal reviews election petitions

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is at Abuja’s presidential election petition tribunal.

The tribunal is gearing up to examine the written addresses submitted in the two petitions that remain before it. Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, had separately filed petitions seeking to challenge the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the victor of the February 25 presidential election.

In what promises to be a pivotal moment in the nation’s political landscape, all eyes are on the tribunal as it prepares to weigh the arguments the petitioners and respondents put forth. The outcome of this legal battle could have far-reaching consequences for the country’s future.

On July 5, the court concluded the hearing of Atiku and Obi’s petitions.