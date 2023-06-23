Nigeria’s Yomi Casual to showcase African Fashion in America

Olorunyomi Omoniyi Makun, Nigeria’s celebrity fashion guru popularly known as Yomi Casual is currently in the United States of America for a summer tour that will give him the opportunity to style top global gospel preachers.

The two-month tour, which will take him through the American cities of Atlanta, Houston, North Carolina, and New York, will see him styling TD Jakes, the popular American pastor, and his Nigerian counterpart, Paul Adefarasin, prelate and metropolitan senior pastor of House on the Rock.

The Yomi Casual brand has clothed top celebrities in Nigeria and beyond with expensive clothing styles, and the Yomi touch never goes unnoticed on the red carpet.

Fashion connoisseurs have no doubt that Yomi Casual, a household name in Nigeria, will make a huge international impact with the tour.

“We are currently styling top gospel preachers, American Bishop TD Jakes and Pastor Paul Adefarasin. The essence of this movement is to remain relevant and put my name on the global map,” said the fashion icon, whose real name is Olorunyomi Omoniyi Makun.

He further assured that he will make fashion statements with African fabric that will resonate in the minds of those that will attend the occasions.

“The Yomi casual brand always reflects a touch of Africa, from the cut to the fabric. And that’s one reason we sell worldwide,” he said.

For more than two decades, Yomi Casual has been a dominant fashion brand in Nigeria, having won over 30 awards, including the Lagos @50 Hall of Fame Award for Excellence.

Aside from having featured in high-profile fashion exhibitions in Nigeria and the UK, Yomi Casual is a leading influencer for premium brands Tecno and Dubia Tourism.