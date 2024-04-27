EFCC chairman, Olukoyede, appoints chief of staff, 14 directors

Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), appointed Michael Nzekwe as chief of staff.

In a restructuring move, Olukoyede also converted all zonal commands of the EFCC into departments and appointed 14 directors.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, announced the elevation of the security unit to a department, led by a chief security officer in a statement on Saturday.

He said, “To this effect, 14 new directors have been appointed to head each of the zonal commands.

“Additionally, to bolster and fortify the security architecture of the commission, the security unit of the EFCC has been upgraded to a department with a seasoned officer appointed as director, security and chief security officer.

“A new department has also been created in the executive chairman’s office and it is headed by former Makurdi zonal commander of the EFCC, Mr. Friday Ebelo who also doubles as director and coordinator, special duties at the corporate headquarters of the commission.”

Nzekwe, previously the Ilorin zonal command leader and a course one officer, has worked in various capacities at the agency, including legal and prosecution, operations, internal affairs, Servicom, and asset forfeiture.

Nzekwe, with a background in law and investigation, has participated in training programs domestically and internationally, such as the Advance Defence Intelligence Officers Course by the Defence Intel Agency (DIA).