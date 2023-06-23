FG’s support needed to drive interior design industry – Jacqueline Aki

Jacqueline Aki, director of Strategic Partnerships at Green Building Council Nigeria and Managing Partner of James Cubitt Interiors, has urged the federal government to provide support and collaboration in the interior design sector, in order to enhance its productivity.

She made this appeal during the Abuja Interior Design Summit 2023, held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the FCDA Conference Hall in Area 11 – Garki, Abuja, in celebration of the international 60th anniversary of World Interiors Day.

The Abuja Interior Design Summit 2023, organized by the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN), Abuja Chapter, aimed to address the crucial role of interior designers in designing for the future while considering sustainability, design, and beauty.

The summit provided a platform for interior designers, decorators, brand owners, trusted suppliers, and sustainability experts across various sectors, including residential, commercial, hospitality, institutional, and retail designers, to exchange ideas and foster collaboration.

The summit gathered prominent figures in the interior design industry, emphasizing the significance of government regulation for the benefit of professionals and consumers.

Jacqueline highlighted the importance of integrating sustainability into the future of interior design, stating, “Designers should consider the secularity of materials and the assembly design of products, favoring reusable, recyclable options that can be utilized for an extended period without the need for replacement.”

Jacqueline Aki, with her extensive experience and expertise in the field, continues to advocate for the advancement of the interior design industry in Nigeria.

Recognizing the need for government support in terms of regulation and education, she believes that by licensing the profession and promoting public awareness, Nigeria can unlock the full potential of its interior design sector.