Yahaya Bello: American school refunds $760,000 fees

The American International School has fully refunded the $760,000 Yahaya Bello paid for his children school fees to the recovery account of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, the agency has revealed.

Dele Oyewole, the spokesman for the EFCC disclosed this exclusively to BusinessDay on Friday, in Abuja on Friday.

Oyewale stated that the anti graft agency has submitted the account to the school, adding that the “School has made full refunds into the account, provided by the agency.”

The School had earlier written to the EFCC, asking for an “authentic bank” into which the money will be paid, as the school undertook to refund the fees.

EFCC had accused the Governor of taking the money out of the state government account to settle the fees for five of his children in advance.

The embattled Governor is standing trial for allegedly misappropriating over N80 billion belonging to the state government in the past eight years.

Read also: Corruption trial: Yahaya Bello raises alarm, accuses EFCC of political witch-hunt

The EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewole, while speaking with BusinessDay at the anti-graft agency’s office in Abuja on Friday.

Oyewale said the school has ” fully refunded the money”.

Bello is being prosecuted alongside Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman and Abdulsalam Hudu on 19-count charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N80, 246, 470,089.88k.

Ola Olukoyede, the EFCC Chairman, has vowed to ensure that the former Kogi Governor is prosecuted, for money laundering offences and other crimes committed while in office

Oyewale, while also speaking on the current position of the fleeing Binance Regional Manager for Africa, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who escaped from a Nigerian detention facility on March 22, said the federal government agencies involved in the case are working to perfect the documents for Anjarwalla’s extradition from Kenya.

“You know that this is an international issue that affects both countries, Interpol and international laws.

“But we are aware that the relevant security agencies, the Ministry of Justice and the International Police Organization INTERPOL are working to perfect all the necessary documents for his extradition

“As soon as these processes are complete, he will be brought back to Nigeria to answer for his crimes.