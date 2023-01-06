Nigeria to attain WHO maturity level 4 in Q1 2024

The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has set a target to attain the World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level (ML4) and the World Listed Authority Status by the first quarter of 2024.

Mojisaola Adeyeye, the recently reappointed director-general of the agency disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday while unveiling her strategic goals for 2023-2028.

The DG explained that the ML4 will enable global trade of Nigerian-made pharmaceuticals through collaborative registration with other regulatory agencies. It will enable local pharma manufacturers to become more competitive in the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCTA).

She said the agency had already attained Maturity Level 3 in the WHO Global Benchmarking Tools, an achievement that placed NAFDAC among the recognised regulatory agencies in the world.

The DG said NAFDAC was targeting the Vaccine Lot Release ML4, to position Nigeria strategically for vaccine manufacturing. This status, according to her, assures quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines manufactured in Nigeria or imported; establishes vaccine clinical trial research and service pipeline for the local manufacturer; and ensures good manufacturing practice of Nigerian vaccine company.

The DG further disclosed that the agency has procured no fewer than 43 Truscan scanning equipment worth $2,451,000 to check the quality and quantity of drugs produced and imported to the country.

Adeyeye, while giving account of her first tenure in office, said her leadership has transformed NAFDAC from distress to revenue generating agency in five years. She added that the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the agency has tripled to N2.5 billion, while user fees have more than doubled to N15 billion.

“Debt of N3.02 billion naira inherited was paid off within my first year in office. About N180 million was discovered to be fictitious. From 2019 to date, international partners funding (cash and technical support) received amounted to $3,927,186.00. These funds are currently being utilised for specified purposes”, she explained.

Adeyeye said NAFDAC has been reorganised and more directorates created – from 13 to 27 for effective management. She added that over 140 new utility vehicles were procured for inspection and other activities with over N5 billion worth of laboratory equipment.

On regulations, the DG said the agency has gazetted 28 regulations for food, drug, and cosmetics. She added that more regulations on foods, drugs, vaccines, and traceability are in the pipeline for gazetting.

She thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for her reappointment, while also assuring continued strengthening of its activities.