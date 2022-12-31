Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

President Mohammadu Buhari has reappointed Mojisola Adeyeye, as the Director General (DG), of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The President in a statement signed by Director of Information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey, also appointed Dauda Biu, as the Corp Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)

The statement noted that the NAFDAC DG will be serving her second and final five years in office with effect from the 1st of December, 2022.

President Buhari also reappointed Lanre Gbajabiamila for a second and final four years in office as the Director General of the National Lottery Commission.

Also reappointed are the Executive Director (Planning) of the Hadeija Jama’re River Basin Authority, Sani Gwarzo, Ogun- Osun River Basin Development Authority, Olatunji Babalola,(Executive Director Engineering) and Adewale Adeoye,(Executive Director, Planning and Design) of Ogun- Osun River Basin Development Authority.

The President also renewed the appointments of Bala Zango, as the Executive Director, Planning of the Sokoto River Basin Development Authority, as well as that of Ononuju Nwabuno, as Executive Director , Agricultural Services of the Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority.