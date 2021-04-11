New book by Seun Ajila reveals toolkit for getting through layoff

Seun Ajila, a brilliant author and winner of the prestigious Bookpreneur award, will be unveiling her book, ‘The Diary of a Corporate Survivor’ – sure to change lives, and the whole world – the book accurately portrays many of the struggles faced by the working-class in navigating the complexities of career progressions, mental sanity, and self-actualisation.

Using tried and tested storytelling principles she immerses the reader and takes them on a compelling, easy-to-understand journey.

Ajila is planning an unveiling and signing event which will include the book review, reading, signing. The event will feature other corporate bodies identified with strong corporate culture as the manuscript’s ambassador, African Alliance Plc, Linkage Assurance Plc, Insurance Professional Ladies Association, Project Far Heights, Stoics Financials, Cititrust Holding Plc, and Firstrated Homes.

Ajila revealed that the passion to write the book originally stemmed from her personal experience of a toxic job a while ago, which she underestimated in various capacities and did not realise the impact it had on her health and relationships.

In her recovery journey, she came across diverse other survivors’ stories which she believes are too impactful and must constitute a compilation of “lessons learned” carefully put in a piece for humanity to leverage on in overcoming their career challenges.

Read Also: Terragon, Facebook to train businesses on thriving without third-party cookies

The subject of the book was carefully crafted to reflect that the piece is about the necessary methodology that victims of toxic jobs need for their recovery journey and to discover hands-on tools to manage corporate challenges. The manuscript is a collection of many stories of toxic job survivors, using the first-person pronoun to acquaint readers in a simplified manner and carefully integrated into a single piece by a main character as the narrator. The book endeavours to bring other people’s experiences closer to a wider spectrum of corporate executives for them to learn and use those experiences as a point of leverage.

Ajila is a corporate leader and she currently serves on the Executive Management of Linkage Assurance plc as the Chief Internal Auditor. A Governance, Risk, and information security expert with broad experience spanning across Financial Services, Real Estate, Professional Services & Management Consulting with twelve years in executive management and six years in the boardroom.

Ajila was named managing director/CEO of Primewaterview Limited in January 2015 and before which she held two other C-level roles; Chief Risk Officer and Chief Internal Auditor, culminating in a seven-year rise through the company.

She previously served as the deputy, CIA to CMB Building Investment Company succeeding her service to Amnetwork Nigeria Limited In the capacity of Chief Finance Officer.

She was appointed to the board of Project Far Heights Limited in August 2015 as a non-executive and chairperson, Investment and Finance Committee; appointed as a non-executive director to the board of Cititrust Holding plc in July 2018; joined the Vestoway board as a non-executive director in October 2019 and appointed to the board of Stoics financials in April 2020 as a non-executive director and the chairperson, Audit and Compliance Committee.

Ajila succinctly delivers this beautiful piece in 26,545 words long and a foreword by Rabiu Olowo, the honourable commissioner for Finance, Lagos State.