Kogi court summons EFCC chairman over attempt to arrest Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State High Court in Lokoja on Friday ordered Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to appear on May 13, 2024, over an attempt to arrest Yahaya Bello, the former governor of the state.

The court requires his presence to address why he should not face committal for an alleged violation of a court order.

The EFCC chairman is accused of contempt for actions taken by the agency, which the court had previously prohibited on February 9, 2024, until it decides on the main Originating Motion.

Justice I. A. Jamil, in his ruling on Suit No: HCL/68M/2024 and Motion No: HCL/190M/2024, stated that the EFCC’s actions breached the standing court order, constituting contempt.

On April 17, 2024, EFCC personnel surrounded Bello’s residence in Abuja, intending to arrest him, despite a court injunction against such measures until the resolution of the Originating Motion.

The court’s decision followed an ex-parte motion by Bello, represented by M.S. Yusuf, requested the court to issue and deliver a Form 49 Notice to Olukoyede, questioning why he should not be held in contempt.

After considering the arguments and evidence presented by Bello’s counsel, Justice Jamil approved the request and summoned Olukoyede to court to respond to the contempt allegation.

The case has been adjourned till May 13, 2024, for Olukoyede to appear and respond to the Form 49 Notice.

“An order for service of Form 49-Notice to show why order of committal should not be made on the Executive Chairman of the Respondent – Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at EFCC Corporate Headquarters, Plot 301/302, Research and Institution District, Abuja.

“This matter is adjourned to the 13th of May, 2024 for the Respondent’s Chairman to appear before this Court in answer to form 49 ordered to be served on him,” the Justice delivered.