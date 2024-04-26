85 terrorists feared killed as Boko Haram, ISWAP clashes in Borno

By Ladi Jossy

Not fewer than 85 terrorists have been reportedly killed in another series of clashes between the Islamic State of the West African Province and its Boko Haram counterpart in the North East of Lake Chad in Borno State.

The non-stop Intensified clashes of supremacy which rages between April 24 and 25, 2024, has led to the dislodgment of the Boko Haram rival faction from several Islands previously seized from the ISWAP groups.

According to Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region that shortly after the terrorists encounter in Kukawa axis, on April 24, 2024, ISWAP mobilized to reinforce its fighters stationed at Tumbum Allura, recaptured recently from JAS elements who desire to carry out reprisals to recover the island.

The sources said ISWAP fighters were also moved from Sabon Tumbu and Kirta Wulgo towards Tumbum Allura, Daban Wanzam, Abuja Ruwa with over 30 boxes of suspected ammunition and weapons.

The intense clashes resumed as ISWAP launched another attack on Boko Haram at Tudun ShawakkiI, Tumbum Bakwarram, Mallam Basiru and Kwaleram killing several Boko Haram fighters.

On April 25, ISWAP lunched another attack on the position of Boko Haram at Kandahar and Tumbum Ali Island in Marte LGA. The gunfight ensued from 1am to 5am Friday April 26, 2024.

The ISWAP eventually gained upper hand against the Boko Haram killing over 70 of them and capturing several others alive with their weapons.

The incessant, and ever worsening, clashes between ISWAP and Boko Haram has continued to provide ampler opportunities for government security forces to seize, to craft strategies to exterminate the two rival groups and stamp out the terror scorching the Lake Chad Basin.