DSS warns against planned protests, cites plot to incite violence

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised concerns over planned protests scheduled to occur in various parts of the country in the coming weeks.

The DSS, while affirming the democratic right to peaceful protest, has revealed a sinister plan by certain elements to infiltrate these protests and escalate them into chaos and extreme violence.

According to a statement signed by Peter Afunanya, Director of Public Relations, DSS, the underlying motive behind the protests is political, with the plotters aiming to use the anticipated violent outcomes to discredit the federal and sub-national governments.

This, they believe, would turn the masses against the authorities and ultimately achieve a regime change at the Centre.

The DSS has identified the funding lines, sponsors, and collaborators involved in the plot. Despite this, the Service has opted for non-aggressive measures to address the situation. These measures include moral suasion, stakeholder engagement, and multi-track diplomatic efforts to dissuade the planners from their undesirable objectives.

In light of these revelations, the DSS has issued a stern warning to all protest groups to avoid any form of violence, anarchy, or destruction. While the government has been addressing economic grievances, the Service emphasised that prospective protesters should seek peaceful and constructive engagement with the authorities.

The DSS has called upon leaders across various sectors including industry, labour unions, student associations, civil society, and the clergy to discourage participation in any orchestrated violence designed to sow discord. Parents, guardians, and heads of institutions are also urged to advise their wards against joining the planned protests.

“The Service wishes to warn all the protest groups to eschew any form of proposed rage, anarchy and destruction. While the different levels of Government have routinely explained their agenda to ameliorate alleged harsh economic conditions, the Service urges the prospective protesters to listen to the voice of reason, and good conscience and patiently engage with the authorities, in the interest of peace. This has become important given that violence begets destruction of lives and property as well as serves as a distraction to governance. The agitators are encouraged to use ample ways to channel their grievances without resorting to violence.

“The Service calls on people of goodwill, Leaders of Thought, Captains of Industry, Labour Unions, Student Associations, Youth Leaders, the Civil Society, Clergy, NGOs, Women groups, Civil Servants and Politicians to shun any invitation to participate in any orchestrated violence, deliberately designed to cause disaffection in the country. Similarly, Parents, Guardians, Heads of traditional and academic institutions are respectively urged to advise their children, wards, subjects and students not to take part in the planned protest. Let us all join hands to build a Nation without rancor, bitterness or stained banner,”

The DSS assured the public of its commitment to maintaining peace in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies. It reiterated its readiness to apply all legitimate methods to ensure order. The public can also contact the DSS via its website (dss.gov.ng), email ([email protected]), or telephone lines (+2349153391309; +2349088373514) for further information or to report any concerns.