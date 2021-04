Google’s plan to phase out thirdparty cookies on Chrome browsers by 2022 could change the way brands track website visitors, improve the user experience, and collect data that helps them target ads to the right audiences. However, Tarragon and Facebook are putting together a webinar to train businesses on how to thrive without thirdparty cookies….

