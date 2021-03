The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Sunday said the bank did not ban trading in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rather it was reiterating an already imposed 2017 ban on institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions. But the market appears to not be waiting for assurances and has moved on since the apex bank…

