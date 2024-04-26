Kogi Senator to EFCC: No Nigerian is above the law, see Yahaya Bello’s case through to the end

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate and see the case of an alleged N80.2 billion fraud involving Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State to the end to regain public trust.

Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed surprise that the immediate past governor would continue to boycott the anti-graft agency despite serving as the chief security officer of Kogi, urging him to turn himself in while he still had the opportunity.

“I was surprised to hear that Yahaya Bello evaded the invitation from the EFCC, despite having served as Kogi’s former chief security officer. As a former governor, he should understand the importance of respecting Nigeria’s laws and constitution,” the senator said.

“It’s a well-known fact that he who comes into equity must come with clean hands. As such, I advise him to honour the invitation and clear his name while he still has the chance,” she added.

The lawmaker emphasised the need for the EFCC to investigate other corrupt public officials to avoid the impression that their actions against Bello are politically motivated.

Ola Olukoyede, the EFCC chairman had said in a now viral video that he had called Bello to come and clear his name as a form of courtesy but the former governor turned down the call.

Olukoyede said the governor claimed that a female senator had allegedly gathered journalists to humiliate him anytime he was at the agency’s Abuja office for interrogation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, reacting to the video, said Bello ought to respect the law by honouring the invitation of the anti-graft agency given his position as a former governor of a state.

“I’d also like to take this moment to appreciate the diligence of the EFCC in handling the case so far.

“No Nigerian is above the law, and therefore, the agency must see this case through to the end if they are to gain the trust of both Nigerians and the international community in the fight against corruption,” the Kogi lawmaker said.