NECO releases 2022 Nov/Dec exam results

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced through a statement on its tywitter handle the release of 2022 Senior School Certificate (SSCE) external result which was conducted from November 21 to December 21on Thursday.

Dantan Ibrahim Wushishi, the registrar and chief executive office at NECO made this known on Thursday, February 16, 2023 inside the council’s conference hall in Minna, Niger State.

“Gentlemen of the press, my dear colleagues, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, at this juncture, permit me to release the highlights of the results of 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) external as follows;

“The number of candidates that registered for the examination is 60,133 with 31,392 (53.14 percent) male and 28,241 (46.96 percent) female. The number of candidates that sat is 59,124 (52.96 percent) male and 27,808 (47m03 percent) female,” he said.

According to Wushishi, “Out of 59, 124 candidates that sat for the examination, 33,914 candidates representing 57.36 percent got five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

While 46,325 candidates, representing 79.20 percent got five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.”

The NECO boss further explained that the number of candidates that sat for English Language is 58,012 out of which 44,162 representing 76.13 percent got credit and above.

The number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 57,700 out of which 43,096 representing 74.69 percent got credit and above.

Furthermore, he said the number of candidates booked for various forms of malpractice is 11,419, as against 4,454 in 2021, which is a pointer to the fact that there is a sharp rise in the number of malpractice cases.

“This is largely due to the improvement in the strategy and technique adopted by the monitoring officers,” Wushishi said.

In addition, he said; “This led to the blacklisting of four supervisors, one each from Rivers and Plateau States, and two from Ogun State for aiding and abating as well as poor supervision.”