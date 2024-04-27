Lagos tasks contractors on project execution, adherence to best practices

The Lagos State government has charged contractors in the state to ensure the smooth execution of projects with strict adherence to contractual procedures in line with international best practices.

Ope George, the state commissioner for economic planning and budget, stated this at a recent one-day monitoring and evaluation stakeholders forum with the theme: “Unfreezing the path to precision in project documentation and valuation processes.” The event was organised by the monitoring and evaluation department of the economic planning and budget ministry.

George said the gathering aligned with the THEMES+” agenda of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and underscored the significance of collaborative efforts from all stakeholders.

He noted that the challenges and potential solutions identified during the forum would serve as a roadmap for stakeholders across the state, facilitating seamless monitoring and evaluation processes.

Also, in his presentation titled ‘Importance of valuation in the preparation of prepayment certification’, Biodun Ogunleye, the commissioner of energy and mineral resources, said public procurement involves stages such as identifying needs, specifying requirements, budgeting and preparation. According to Ogunleye, each stage ensures transparency, fairness, and value for public funds while adhering to legal and regulatory requirements.

The commissioner also noted that public payment processes involve budget allocation, authorisation, invoice verification, payment execution, recording, reconciliation, and reporting, stressing that the steps ensure transparency, accuracy, and accountability in disbursing public funds while adhering to regulations and preventing misuse.

Idowu Onofowole, the director-general of Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, said automation was crucial as it helps in reducing delays in contractual procurement and implementation.

Olufemi Daramola, the special adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on infrastructure, who was represented by Kamal Gbadamosi, urged contractors to form more synergy and carry out stakeholders’ engagement to aid the smooth execution of public projects across the state.

Amodu Obajomo, the permanent secretary of the economic planning and budget ministry, in his welcome address, stated the commitment to foster proactive communication and collaboration with partners to sustain prudent and equitable resource management in Lagos State.

He said “It is imperative to uphold internationally accepted best practices and adhere to Standard Operational Procedures (S.O.P.) to ensure quality service delivery.”