JAMB announces date for registration, examination for 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the key dates for the board’s main activities for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Fabian Benjamin, the head of media and public relations) at JAMB disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 that registration for the 2023 UTME will commence on Saturday, January 14, and end on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Benjamin said the board fixed some key dates for its activities in 2023 at the end of its management meeting which was held in Abuja.

Besides, the JAMB’s spokesman further stated that the Direct Entry registration would commence from Monday, February 20, to Thursday, April 20, 2023

According to the statement, JAMB fixed the optional mock UTME for Thursday, March 16, 2023, while Saturday, April 29, 2023 is for the conduct of the 2023 UTME and it is expected to end on Monday, May 12, 2023, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

In the meantime, candidates will be required to pay the sum of N1000 service charge for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration.

JAMB, said this is to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination.