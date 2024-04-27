How AI will impact investigative journalism – Media Groups

Albarka FM, supported by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), in collaboration with the Media Engagement for Development Inclusivity and Accountability Project, has highlighted how Artificial Intelligence (AI) will impact and shape the future of journalism.

The groups and their representatives spoke at a one-daymedia personnel roundtable, organised to equip journalists – from radio, television, newspaper and online with tools to enrich their knowledge for better performance.

Ibilola Daniel Akahome, research analyst and academy coordinator, who addressed participants on AI Utilisation in Investigative Journalism” via Zoom, said utilising artificial intelligence will enhance efficiency through an accelerated investigative process.

He added that harnessing AI technology for investigative journalism was deliberate and strategic to enhance the efficiency and impact of Investigative reporting.

“Adopting AI tools to African contexts while ensuring ethical and reasonable use is essential for fostering transparency, accountability, and truth-seeking in journalism.

“This involves deploying AI-powered tools such as machine learning concepts and algorithms to argue various aspects of the investigative journalism process,” he noted.

Artificial intelligence according to him is crucial in strengthening Investigative Journalism globally and in Nigeria.

On global adoption and local impact of AI in journalism; he mentioned automated fact-checking, story generation, social media monitoring and trend analysis among other things.

The panellist posits that AI plays pivotal roles in revolutionising investigative reporting by expanding access to information, enhancing reporting accuracy and credibility and uncovering insights in unstructured data, even as he advised participants to start utilising it to boost their reasoning and report effectively.

Adebola Bakare, of the Department of Political Science at the University of Ilorin, presented the second topic, “The Imperativeness of Online News Media and its Influence in facilitating Good Governance”, emphasising the need for journalists to tap more into the technological advancement for them to remain relevant in service.

He observed that online media gives immediate access to information, provides opportunities to whistle-blowers, enhances good governance and so on. However, it should be judiciously used to put governments on their toes and not to bias, misinform, inflict war, sensationalise or misrepresent facts.

Bakare, however, enjoined journalists to verify information carefully before spreading it and cushioned them to desist from sharing or carrying unverified information.

He said, “Journalists should never be purveyors of fake news, they should be aware of the danger of sharing and always verify information reporting it.”