Killers of 17 soldiers not from Niger Delta, may be mercenaries – Akpabio 

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President has said those responsible in the killing of 17 soldiers are not from the Niger Delta geopolitical zone.

The Senate President said this during debate on two motions sponsored by Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, the Senator representing Katsina Central on the killing of Nigerian Military Perosnnel in Delta State and the necessity for urgent intervention.

Akpabio said he believes that the Killers are not Nigerians and may be mercenaries because people in Niger Delta ” respect men and women in uniform”.

He called for a thorough investigation to reveal the true identity of the Killers.

“I do not belive that these people are from Niger Delta, those who do the killings because we respect men and women in uniform. We should carry out a thorough investigation to know whether these people are mercenaries from outside Niger Delta who came to commit this crime because I don’t think these people are Niger Deltas.

“We are not at war to loose such number of personnel. No community will go to the extent of doing this kind of thing. I don’t think they are from Niger Delta. So, I think the first point is that we should first establish the culprits who committed these crime , we must take this seriously. Supposing they are not from Niger Delta , supposing they are not even Nigerians. People should bear their consequences of their characters”, he said.