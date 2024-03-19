Full list: Names and photos of 17 Nigerian soldiers killed in Delta State

The Defence Headquarters has released the names and photos of 17 Nigerian soldiers killed by irate youths in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The military personnel were responding to a distress call due to a conflict between the Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State when they were killed on Thursday, according to the Defence Headquarters.

President Bola Tinubu has given the Nigerian military “full authority” to bring those behind the killing to justice.

However, the Defence Headquarters released the profile of the slain soldiers on its X account on Monday evening. Here’s the full list below.

1. Lieutenant Colonel AH Ali – commanding officer, 181 Amphibious Battalion

2. Major SD Shafa

3. Major DE Obi

4. Captain U Zakari

5. Ssgt Yahaya Saidu

6. Cpl Yahaya Danbaba

7. Cpl Kabiru Bashir

8. LCpl Bulus Haruna

9. LCpl Sole Opeyemi

10. LCpl Bello Anas

11. LCpl Hamman Peter

12. LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi

13. Pte Alhaji Isah

14. Pte Clement Francis

15. Pte Abubakar Ali

16. Pte Ibrahim Adamu

17. Pte Adamu Ibrahim