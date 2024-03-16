CDS moves to hunt down killers of 16 soldiers in Delta 

Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff, has ordered a probe into the deaths of four officers and 12 soldiers in Delta State.

The military personnel were responding to a distress call due to a conflict between the Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State when they were killed on Thursday, March 14.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, acting director of defence information, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

“The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State,” the statement read.

“The reinforcement team led by the commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the deaths of the commanding officer, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers.”

He reported that community youths surrounded the victims while the 181 Amphibious Battalion troops were on a peace mission in the Bomadi Local Government Area.

Gusau stated that the Delta State Government has been informed of the incident, and the chief of defence staff has ordered the identification and arrest of those responsible for the action.

He mentioned that arrests have been made in relation to the incident. He emphasised the military’s dedication to its role of ensuring peace and security nationwide.

“The Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime. The occurrence has been reported to the Delta State Government.

“However, the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country. So far, a few arrests have been made while steps in place to unravel the motive behind the attack.”