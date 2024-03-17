Tinubu orders full justice for soldiers killed in Delta

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday said he has granted the Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for the killing of Nigerian Soldiers in Delta communities.

The President described the act as “unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people”.

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu condemned the killing of the soldiers who were on a peace mission to the State.

“On Saturday morning, the Nigerian people and I woke up to the dreadful news of the unprovoked killing of our brave military personnel during a rescue mission to Okuoma Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident which occurred on Thursday 14 March, 2024, led to the ambushment of a Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain and twelve soldiers, who lost their lives.

The Military officers were said to be responding to a distress call over a crisis between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State

The President said ” As the Commander-in-Chief, I join all well-meaning Nigerians and the men and women of our armed forces to mourn and express my profound grief over the needless death of our gallant soldiers.

President Tinubu extended his profound condolences to the families of these fallen soldiers, their colleagues and their loved ones.

According to him” The military high command is already responding to this incident. The cowardly offenders responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished.

” This incident, once again, demonstrates the dangers faced by our servicemen and women in the line of duty. I salute their heroism, courage and uncommon grit and patriotism.

“As a nation, we must constantly remember and honour all those who have paid the ultimate price to keep our country safe, strong and united.

“The officers and men who died in Okuama community have joined the pantheon of great men and women who gave their all, with honour, in the service of our fatherland.

“Members of our armed forces are at the heart and the core of our nationhood.

“Any attack on them is a direct attack on our nation. We will not accept this wicked act.

“My government will not relent until we achieve peace and tranquillity in every part of Nigeria.”